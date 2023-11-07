Selling Sunset season 7: Episode 2- Friendly But Not Friends recap

In the second episode of Selling Sunset's Season 7, we witness the aftermath of Chelsea's birthday party and the growing tensions among the real estate agents. Amanza attempts to mediate between Emma and Nicole but finds herself leaning towards Emma, as Nicole refuses to apologize for her comments. The episode unfolds with intense discussions, shedding light on the agents' mental health and the presence of "mean girl sh*t" in the office.

The fallout from Chelsea's party

The episode opens with the fallout from Chelsea's birthday party, where Amanza's efforts to reconcile Emma and Nicole take an unexpected turn. Nicole's reluctance to apologize for her remarks deepens the divide within the group.

Nicole's mental health struggles

A pivotal scene alternates between Nicole and her husband's conversation and a gathering involving Amanza, Mary, Jason, Brett, and Mary Lou. Nicole's husband's text message suggests that Nicole is grappling with mental health issues. As the scenes switch, Nicole shares her struggles, expressing how her interactions with the other agents are affecting her ability to enjoy her work.

Office drama escalates

The episode delves into the escalating office drama, with Jason and Brett displaying awareness of Nicole's mental health concerns. The episode also raises questions about Chrishell's role in adding to the tension and Mary Lou's observations point towards potential "mean girl" behavior within the office.

Heather's maternity leave

Heather's departure from maternity leave marks a temporary farewell, creating shifts within the office dynamics. The absence of one of the core cast members contributes to the evolving dynamics of the group.

Attempting to defuse drama

Amanza and Chelsea visit a million-dollar apartment under construction, emphasizing the real estate side of the show. They share their determination to be peacemakers within the group and discuss Nicole's mental health, realizing the need for a more good working office environment.

Resolving conflicts and upcoming celebrations

Chrishell receives a prestigious 8.5 million-dollar listing in Malibu, sparking excitement within the office. Jason confronts her about Mary Lou's comments, leading to a discussion aimed at solving their differences. Amanza and Nicole meet for lunch, where Nicole offers an apology and reflects on her actions during the office altercation.

Episode 2 of Selling Sunset's Season 7 delves into the complexities of office conflicts, mental health, and the emerging dynamics among the agents. As the episode unfolds, it becomes evident that the presence of "mean girl" dynamics and unresolved tensions adds layers to the storyline. Heather's departure for maternity leave signals changes within the office, while attempts to defuse drama and find common ground hint at potential resolutions. The episode concludes with a surprise visit to a lavish Hollywood Hills house, setting the stage for the Oppenheim 10th anniversary dinner and leaving viewers eagerly anticipating the unfolding drama.

