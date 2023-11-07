Selling Sunset season 7: Episode 3- House of Horrors recap

In the third episode of Selling Sunset's Season 7, viewers are in for a rollercoaster of plot twists, office tensions, and intriguing real estate developments. The episode begins by revisiting Chrishell's health struggles and the amends made with Amanza. Meanwhile, a notable celebrity house-hunter, Nikki Glaser, brings some humor into the office. Amanza and Bre team up on a real estate project, setting the stage for unexpected revelations and workplace conflicts.

Chrishell's health battle

Chrishell's health takes a hit as she grapples with a painful ovarian cyst the size of an orange. Although the cyst is non-cancerous, it requires removal, leading to concerns and support from her colleagues.

Celebrity house-hunting with Nikki Glaser

A new celebrity house-hunter, comedian Nikki Glaser, steps into the office seeking a Hollywood home close to the Sunset Strip's comedy clubs. Nikki's entertaining presence adds a unique touch to the episode, leaving viewers intrigued by her intentions and connections to the Netflix scene.

Amanza and Bre's real estate partnership

Amanza and Bre join forces to handle a real estate project in the hills. As they explore luxurious properties, their discussions touch on personal matters, including Chelsea's disapproval of Bre's lifestyle choices, setting the stage for escalating workplace tensions.

Mansion Tax and real estate insights

The episode offers valuable insights into the Los Angeles real estate market, highlighting the impact of the mansion tax. Houses exceeding five million dollars are subject to a 4% tax on all real estate sales. The pressure to sell a property within a tight timeframe emphasizes the challenges faced by real estate agents in a shifting economic landscape.

Chrishell and Mary Lou's confrontation

Chrishell has an intense sit-down with Mary Lou to address their misunderstandings and miscommunication. The conversation escalates as both attempt to make their points, leading to a heated exchange. Chrishell's attempts to correct their partner G-Flips pronouns and clarify her perspective leave the situation unresolved, and she ultimately leaves.

Oppenheimer group's expansion announcement

The episode culminates in the 10-year Oppenheimer anniversary dinner, where tensions among the women in the office come to the forefront. Chrishell's absence due to her health concerns adds to the mounting conflict. Amanza's efforts to play peacemaker backfire, and Bre begins to question her role as the messenger. The dinner takes an unexpected turn when Jason announces the expansion of the Oppenheimer Group with the opening of a new office in Los Angeles. The news leaves the team with heightened expectations and the need to work harder, defying economic trends.

Episode 3 of Selling Sunset Season 7 takes viewers on a journey filled with unexpected twists, health scares, celebrity appearances, and office drama. As the real estate agents navigate personal and professional challenges, the expansion of the Oppenheimer Group adds a layer of complexity to their work lives. The episode leaves us on the edge of our seats, eager to see how the unfolding drama and new business ventures will shape the season's future episodes.

