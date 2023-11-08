Selling Sunset season 7: Episode 5- Setting The Stage For Disaster

Episode 5 of Selling Sunset Season 7 opens on a positive note as the news of Heather's baby's arrival spreads through the group. While Heather's screen time was limited this season due to her pregnancy preparations, her fellow agents celebrate her news. As this new chapter begins, the episode sets the stage for a series of shifts and challenges within the Oppenheim Group.

Nicole takes the reins for Chrishell

Jason presents the agents with listings, and Nicole is tasked with handling Chrishell's listing while she recovers from surgery. This decision sparks tension, as it echoes past conflicts between the two agents. Despite Nicole's agreement to manage the property, the history between her and Chrishell casts a shadow of uncertainty over the situation.

New opportunities and envy emerge

Brett and Jason also assign listings to Chelsea and Bre. Chelsea lands a prestigious 10-million-dollar listing on the iconic Mulholland Drive, while Bre receives a 5.5-million-dollar listing. Bre's competitive spirit flares up, and her resentment towards Chelsea becomes evident. She shares her dissatisfaction with Brett, who reminds her that she must prove herself despite a slow start in her brokerage career.

A complex listing situation

Emma and Chelsea visit Chrishell during her recovery. They discuss the ongoing drama and inform Chrishell that she will be sharing a listing with Nicole, which she does not take well. The division within the group intensifies, making it a challenging situation for all involved.

Amanza's heart-to-heart

Amanza, who hasn't shown a house in a while, introduces a friend who is a successful motivational speaker to a listing in the valley. Instead of showing interest in the property, he opens up about the challenges Amanza faces at work. Their heart-to-heart conversation sheds light on the personal struggles she's been enduring.

A conversation with Brett and Bre

Brett and Jason introduce the agents to a breathtaking 59-million-dollar house in the Hollywood Hills. Afterward, Bre pulls Brett aside to express her displeasure at his comment about her slow start. Despite bringing in clients, she acknowledges her initial challenges. Brett challenges her to channel her energy into selling the house before advancing to larger deals, emphasizing that a five-million-dollar house is no small feat.

Amanza and Chelsea's heartfelt discussion

Amanza and Chelsea meet at a bar to address the lingering tension from their last meeting. Both offer apologies for their earlier tone. Amanza opens up about her tendency to treat her colleagues like family due to her upbringing and limited family support. She shares the difficult revelation that she was molested when she was younger. The conversation deepens their empathy and understanding of each other's perspectives.

The episode concludes with Chrishell preparing to sell a house while Nicole takes charge of the staging and aesthetics. Jason seizes the opportunity to encourage reconciliation between the two agents. Chrishell apologizes for her behavior at Chelsea's party, and Nicole appreciates the gesture. As Jason confirms that Chrishell is back at work, Nicole believes her role in the listing is complete, leaving the possibility of mending their professional relationship in the air. The dynamics within the Oppenheim Group continue to evolve as they navigate the intricacies of the high-stakes real estate world.

