Selling Sunset season 7: Episode 6- It’s Not the Size of the Listing recap

In Episode 6, the spotlight shines on a remarkable ten-million-dollar mansion that Chelsea is trying to sell. The grandeur of the property draws a crowd at the open house, setting the stage for both potential buyers and inevitable office gossip. Simultaneously, Bre takes on the challenge of selling a 5.5 million-dollar house.

The mansion's allure

The episode starts with a look at the expansive mansion Chelsea is tasked with selling. The vastness, combined with its historic charm and modern renovations, becomes a focal point. As the open house buzzes with activity, the opinions of the agents, especially Nicole, add an unexpected layer of tension, revealing the nuances of office dynamics.

Bre's real estate hustle

In a parallel narrative, Bre hustles to secure a buyer for her 5.5 million-dollar listing. The episode skillfully weaves between Chelsea's mansion and Bre's endeavors, creating a dynamic contrast in their approaches to high-end real estate. As the tension builds, Chelsea appears to have a potential buyer for the mansion, adding a twist to the unfolding narrative.

Amanza's design venture

Adding a touch of creativity to the episode, Chrishell decides to bring in Amanza for interior design expertise in her partner's music studio. What begins as a discussion on design aesthetics transforms into an impromptu jam session.

Nicole and Mary's lunchtime drama

Nicole and Mary engage in a lunchtime rendezvous, attempting to steer clear of office drama. However, the conversation takes a turn when Nicole brings up an incident involving Chrishell and a staged house. Mary, caught between loyalty and honesty, talks about the dynamics within the office, highlighting the challenges of maintaining a drama-free environment.

Nikki Glaser's House Hunt

The episode revisits comedian Nikki Glaser, who explores potential homes with Chrishell. Nikki makes jokes ranging from her culinary skills to her potential neighborly antics.

Mary and Romain's heartbreaking loss

In a poignant conclusion, the episode takes a sad turn as Mary and Romain share the heartbreaking news of losing their baby. The vulnerability of this personal moment unfolds, with Amanza offering support and compassion during this challenging time.

With each episode, Selling Sunset continues to capture the essence of both the competitive real estate market and the resilient spirits of those navigating it. Episode 6 leaves viewers eagerly anticipating the twists and turns that await in the ever-evolving world of Selling Sunset.

