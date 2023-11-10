Selling Sunset season 7: Episode 8- Oppenheim Wine recap

The Oppenheim Group, known for its real estate, also has an intriguing wine venture that occasionally pops up in the series. Episode 8 of Season 7, titled Oppenheim Wine, reveals it as a clever code word for the agents. As the team enjoys their time in Cabo, unexpected encounters and secrets take center stage.

Bre's mysterious encounter

In Cabo, Bre makes a brief but memorable appearance, joining the group for a big networking event. However, her visit takes an unexpected turn when she encounters a woman named Cassandra, who seems to know her well, despite Bre claiming that she doesn't. This mysterious interaction raises questions about Cassandra's motives.

The enigmatic Cassandra

Cassandra, a newcomer to the group, appears pleasant and amicable. Still, her unusual knowledge about Bre's career and her ability to name-drop members of the Oppenheim Group raise suspicions. Bre's reaction suggests that Cassandra may be more than just a friendly acquaintance and hints at a stalker-like behavior.

The 'Oppenheim Wine' code

Bre and Chrishell have a secret code word, Oppenheim Wine, which serves as an escape plan when Bre feels uncomfortable in a situation. This discreet method becomes crucial as they navigate Cassandra being there, who appears to know more about Bre than expected.

Unlikely alliances and calculated moves

Cassandra's friendship with Chelsea, Bre's office rival, appears calculated as she learns of Cassandra's connection to Bre. As alliances and divisions begin to form within the group, lines are drawn, and loyalties are tested.

Mary's return and real estate updates

The agents in Cabo also receive news of Mary's return. The meeting at the Oppenheim office seems surprisingly drama-free. However, this revelation sheds light on the changing dynamics within the group and hints at potential developments in the future.

Chrishell's transformation

On the final night in Cabo, tensions rise as Chrishell and Emma are absent from dinner. Amanza reached out to Chrishell via video message, but her response remains unknown.

As Selling Sunset's Season 7 unfolds in Cabo, the episode Oppenheim Wine delves into secret codes, mysterious encounters, and evolving relationships. The agents grapple with unexpected developments, challenging alliances, and Cassandra's presence. Chrishell's new demeanor adds further complexity to the group dynamics, leaving viewers eager for the next chapter in this drama-filled real estate journey.

