Selling Sunset: Season 7 Episode 9 The Enemy Of My Enemy recap

In the ninth episode of Selling Sunset's seventh season, the repercussions of the Cabo have had a significant impact on the Oppenheim Group. Bre's confidence remains unwavering, but a growing sense of fear comes because of Cassandra.

A strategic luncheon

The episode commences with a strategically arranged lunch gathering involving Chelsea and Nicole, who have a meal with Cassandra. It appears to be an invite into their Bre hating group, as they try to get a new member to join them.

Nicole's return to the social scene

A notable development is Nicole's return to the social scene. Regardless of personal opinions about her and Chelsea, it seems appropriate for her to be reintegrated into the group.

Subtle maneuvers and alliances

Chelsea, with her cheerful British demeanor, is evidently on a mission to establish a closer connection with Cassandra and potentially plot to sideline Bre. She is taking a subtle and calculated approach. It's intriguing to observe this strategy, aligning with the episode's title, The Enemy of My Enemy.

Amanza's emotional and financial struggles

The fallout from Amanza's video message has emotional and financial repercussions. Chrishell is not happy with her and conveys it through text messages and takes the drastic step of terminating Amanza from her design project at G-Flip's studio. Amanza's reaction is a deep sense of loss and plunges her into a state of depression.

Chrishell's perspective

The episode also provides insights into Chrishell's perspective. She visits Mary's house for a talk about the ongoing drama, offering a unique viewpoint. When she speaks for herself, we gain a clearer understanding of what's going on in Chrishell's head.

Reconciliation and bonding

During their conversation, Chrishell mentioned her intention to compensate Amanza for her time, and they mutually agreed that going forward with the design project may not be a good option. This conversation between Mary and Chrishell signifies a significant development, especially considering their previous drifting apart. Their bonding moment, particularly after Chrishell's support during Mary's miscarriage is heartwarming.

