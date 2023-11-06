Selling Sunset Season 7 : What to expect in the reunion

Netflix's Selling Sunset has been a reality TV sensation for years, offering a glimpse into the lives of the agents at the LA branch of the Oppenheim Group. The series follows cast members like Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, and Bre Tiesi as they navigate both their personal and professional lives. As Selling Sunset Season 7 unfolds, viewers are left wondering if there will be a reunion episode to unpack all the drama that has unfolded.

Past reunion episodes of Selling Sunset

Selling Sunset has had reunion episodes in the past, although Season 6 did not have one. The most memorable reunion was in Season 5, which included most of the cast members but notably excluded iconic series villain Christine Quinn. While some viewers found the reunion to be unnecessary, it allowed the agents to revisit the season's drama. Hosted by Tan France from Queer Eye, the reunion divided opinions but left some hopeful for future reunions.

Confirmation of a Selling Sunset Season 7 reunion

As Selling Sunset's popularity has grown, so have its episodes. Many fans have eagerly awaited Season 7, especially after the dramatic conclusion of Selling The OC Season 2. While there has been speculation, it has been confirmed that Season 7 will indeed feature a reunion episode. This reunion episode is set to stream on Wednesday, November 15 at 9 p.m. ET.

What to expect in Selling Sunset Season 7

Aside from the upcoming reunion episode, Selling Sunset Season 7 promises a lot more drama. With Chrishell, Mary, Bre, and the rest of the Los Angeles Oppenheim Group, viewers can anticipate intensified conflicts, both in their personal and professional lives. As the real estate market slows down, the agents will find themselves in fiercer competition, not only with each other but also with the OC O Group office. The seventh season is gearing up to deliver high-level drama to keep fans hooked.

Selling Sunset Season 7 is set to deliver an exciting reunion episode along with its signature drama. As fans eagerly anticipate the chance to revisit the season's ups and downs, they can also look forward to the high-stakes conflicts that the agents will face in their pursuit of success.

