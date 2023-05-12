Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause marries G Flip: Couple’s relationship timeline and how they met

The announcement of Chrishell Stause’s unexpected marriage to G Flip, the nonbinary Australian singer-songwriter known for hits like "GET ME OUTTA HERE" and "About You," was shared by the reality TV personality and former soap opera star, on Instagram.

A video montage uploaded by Stause showcased moments with G Flip, set against "Be Your Man," the singer's recent single. The montage concludes with a picture of Stause in a wedding dress and G Flip in a suit.

"Love doesn't always go as planned," captioned Stause on the post. "Sometimes it's immeasurably better."

Relationship Timeline of Chrishell Stause and G Flip

February 2022

Observant followers found that Stause began to like G Flip's Instagram posts. The pair crossed paths when while shooting their music video.

March 2022

"I’m sad it’s over," the Dancing With the Stars champ praised G Flip’s Los Angeles concerts in a March 4 post, adding, "You KILLED IT."

Then, Chrishell shares a selfie with G Flip on Instagram.

Later, an eyewitness told US Weekly that "They both were by themselves at a table and didn't interact much with others" at an Oscars afterparty on March 27.

April 2022

"Best show. Best song. Best collab," said Stause in response to a video of G Flip performing "Gay 4 Me."



May 2022

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're nonbinary, so they go by they/them," Stause announced on the reunion of Selling Sunset.





May 2022

Just one day after their romance was confirmed on the Selling Sunset reunion, G Flip took to Instagram and shared a photo of Chrishell seemingly tattooing their thigh.

Later, Stause posted an Instagram video, addressing some fans’ concerns over the new romance.

“We met last year at Halloween,” G Flip said during an appearance on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast.

June 2022

The couple showed their PDA- packed love at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

“Best time,” the real estate agent gushed via Instagram Story after the pair saw Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway.

Later, G Flip debuted a new song about being non-binary via Instagram, Stause showed support for the musician, writing, “So so so so beautiful a voice to change the world,” in the comment section.

July 2022

G Flip admitted their hesitation to appear with their new love on reality TV, considering Stause's tenure on Selling Sunset.

September 2022

The musician accompanied Stause to the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, where the reality TV star was present alongside her Selling Sunset costars.

Advertisement

Stause celebrated her partner's 28th birthday with a sweet tribute on social media.

December 2022

The couple celebrated their first Christmas together in Australia.

Advertisement

February 2023

G Flip supported Stause at the premiere of her Lifetime movie, A Rose For The Grave.

March 2023

Stause shared an Instagram story to celebrate one year with G Flip.

The couple walked the red carpet at the 2023 GLAAD Awards. The couple tied the knot after one year of dating.

May 2023

The couple tied the knot after one year of dating.

ALSO READ: Chrishell Stause not 'entirely surprised' by ex husband Justin Hartley's immediate marriage to Sofia Pernas



