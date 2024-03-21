Police returned to Christine Quinn's Los Angeles home on Wednesday, a day after her husband, Christian Richard, was arrested for domestic violence involving the Selling Sunset star reported Page Six. Here's what happened;

Selling Sunset star alum Christine Quinn's husband arrested in domestic violence

Former Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn's husband, Christian Richard, reportedly threw a bag with a glass bottle in it during a domestic dispute on Tuesday. The bottle missed Christine but hit their 2-year-old son, causing injury.

Paramedics checked the child but didn't take him to the hospital. Later, he was taken to the emergency room by ambulance, with Christine accompanying him.

A public information officer for the Los Angeles Police Department told the outlet, “The suspect threw a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim, missed the victim but hit the victim’s child, causing injury,” the officer added, “The child was seen by paramedics but not transported to hospital. Christine left the house and rode in the ambulance with her son,”

As for their second visit, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department stated that officers were conducting a routine "building search" to ensure there was no active threat per Page Six.

The LAPD confirmed that there were no issues found at Quinn's home, and both she and her 2-year-old son are safe at another location. Richard, who appears to still be in custody, faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon and must pay a $30,000 bail according to public records.

Christian Richard, 45, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon following the incident in the Hollywood Hills and escorted away in handcuffs while wearing only a bathrobe, as seen in the pictures obtained by the magazine.

The couple got married in 2019 and welcomed their son, also named Christian, in May 2021. Christine Quinn has previously expressed her love for her son and her commitment to protect him to the People Magazine. She left Selling Sunset before Season 6 to pursue other opportunities, including modeling in New York, Milan, and Paris. After leaving the show, she and her husband started their own real estate company called RealOpen.

