Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith hospitalized for blood infection: ‘This, too shall pass’

Amanza Smith, renowned for her role in the popular series Selling Sunset, recently disclosed her hospitalization due to a blood infection that has been inflicting excruciating back pain. Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star provided updates to her followers, shedding light on her diagnosis, treatment, and upcoming surgery.

A painful ordeal for Amanza

Smith recounted the onset of her health ordeal, initially attributing her symptoms to a typical back issue. However, the pain persisted, leaving her in anguish for days. Determined to find relief, she sought medical attention, underwent numerous tests, and fervently pursued a proper diagnosis. After enduring weeks of uncertainty, she finally received some answers.

Amanza preparing for surgery

The results of an MRI and CT scan unveiled a distressing truth for Smith – she was battling osteomyelitis, a severe infection that had spread from her blood to the bones in her spine. Despite the alarming diagnosis, Smith expressed deep gratitude for her dedicated medical team, who swiftly took action. She candidly shared her upcoming surgery plans, which involve the removal of infected portions from her spine, expressing hope that it would bring relief to her excruciating back pain.

As Smith prepared for her surgery, she maintained an unwavering spirit of optimism, drawing strength from her faith. Posting an encouraging message on her Instagram Story, she assured her followers that she would emerge from this challenging experience stronger than ever. Despite enduring ongoing pain, she expressed hope that the surgical intervention, combined with a continued course of antibiotics, would pave the way for a full recovery. Smith concluded her update by extending heartfelt appreciation to the compassionate medical staff at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, acknowledging their exceptional care during her hospitalization. With her resilient attitude, she inspired her followers, reminding them that even in the face of adversity, this too shall pass, leaving her ready to reclaim her vibrant self.

