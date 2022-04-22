Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan claims Ben Affleck asked her out on a celebrity dating app

Reality series Selling Sunset's star Emma Hernan is opening up about her supposed chances of preventing Bennifer 2.0. For those unversed, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their romance last year after a decade of breaking off their engagement due to excessive pressure from the media. In early April, Lopez announced that the actor had bent his knee a second time and the couple were now engaged.

During the latest episode of Selling Sunset, Herman claimed that Ben Affleck and her almost entered an entanglement as she shared that the Oscar winner was apparently pursuing her. While having an interesting conversation with co-star Chrishell Stause about trying the celebrity dating app Raya, the real estate agent noted of Affleck, "He may or may not have been texting me," as she escalated the suspense and added, "He may or may not have asked to grab … coffee a few times," as per Page Six.

Meanwhile, Stause mentioned a viral TikTok and recounted, "Remember when Ben Affleck went viral because he, like, sent some girl [something]," referring to a video that made headlines. Hernan recalled the TikTok as she claimed that she was also one of the girls who received a message as Stause went on to joke, "You could’ve foiled Bennifer," and quipped, "He was on the hunt." Although the two never met face-to-face despite their chats online, Hernan revealed that Affleck's opening remark was supposedly about their connection with Boston as he wrote, "We have the Boston connection," the reality Tv star commented, "It was very sweet."

