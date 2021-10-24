Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young ties the knot with Tarek El Moussa in a romantic ceremony

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young is officially married to Tarek El Moussa. The couple tied the knot in a romantic ceremony on October 23, Saturday near Santa Barbara in California. The couple said their I Dos in the presence of close family and friends including Moussa's kids Taylor and Brayden whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack.

At their gorgeous wedding, Heather was seen sporting a beautiful, long-sleeved fitted gown by Israeli designer Galia Lahv, while Tarek looked dapper in a black velvet tuxedo. The couple gushed about their romance while speaking to People and Young said, "We’re best friends, we’re true soulmates, and our love is so rare and so special."

Also, Tarek shared photos and videos from the rehearsal dinner which was held in a winery, day ahead of the wedding and consisted of some hilarious toasts delivered by their friends to celebrate the couple's union. In the stories posted on his Instagram as Tarek also called Heather his "forever." Making the announcement of their wedding on his account, the Flipping 101 host, wrote, "WE’RE MARRIED!!!! Flipped her name for good."

While talking to People about marrying Young, Moussa said, "I’m just excited to live this life with her. We’ve got the two babies, we have a family, and we have a very bright future."

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa met during a mutual friend's party over the fourth of July weekend in 2019. The couple instantly clicked and soon announced their engagement, a year later in July 2020 following a romantic proposal at Catalina Island off the coast of California.

