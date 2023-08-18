Selling The OC Season 2: What will happen in the new spin-off? Check, cast, plot, release date and more

The highly anticipated second season of Netflix's hit show, "Selling the OC"! After an intense debut season following the real estate agents of the Oppenheim Group in Orange County, California, the show is making a grand return on September 8th for its exciting season two, as exclusively revealed. Brace yourselves for a rollercoaster of drama, as reputations, relationships, and romance hang in the balance when the Orange County team of The Oppenheim Group steps back into action. With a scorching real estate market and sizzling rumors to tackle, these determined young agents are prepared to take bold risks to succeed.

ALSO READ: Selling Sunset: Are Jason Oppenheim and Marie Lou married? Here's everything you need to know

Latest update on the Selling The OC season 2

Following the earlier announcement of its renewal for both a second and third season in January, season 2 has now made its much-anticipated debut. The filming for the second season kicked off in the early winter months and likely concluded during spring. As for the upcoming drama, a sneak peek from offers a glimpse into what's in store: "Season two of Selling The OC will be packed with high-stakes moments as The Oppenheim Group's Orange County team dives back into action. These dynamic and ambitious agents are ready to take bold risks, maneuvering through a sizzling real estate market and scorching rumors.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Real Housewives of Orange County 17: When did new season premiere? Release date, cast, and other details

The Cast of Selling The OC Season 2

Similar to the previous season, Selling the OC season 2 will feature the familiar faces we've grown to love. The returning cast members include Alex Hall, Jarvis, Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla, Lauren Shortt, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri, and Tyler. Of course, we can also look forward to appearances by Oppenheim Group owners, Jason and Brett.

ALSO READ: Selling Sunset Season 6: Will Christine Quinn make a comeback? Check trailer, release date, cast and more