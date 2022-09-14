Selma Blair gets teary-eyed after receiving a standing ovation at Emmy Awards 2022
At the 2022 Emmys, Selma Blair was welcomed onto stage with a stand of applause which brought tears to her eyes.
It was a rewarding award show night. On Tuesday, Hollywood banded together at the Microsoft Theatres in Los Angeles to honour the best of Television at the 2022 Emmys. While presenting the last award of the night, Selma Blair got emotional as she received a standing ovation after she got on the stage holding her walking stick in one hand and the award envelope in another.
Wondering why the Legally Blonde actress got applauded for coming on the stage? The reason behind Hollywood's warm welcome to the actress was her battle with multiple sclerosis and her constant vigour to stand strong despite her condition. Blair revealed back in 2018 that she was struggling with MS which impacts the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves of a person. She has been a fighter since her announcement and has done mountains to raise awareness about the disease.
Blair got emotional and teary-eyed as she received the honour from her colleagues after she surprised everyone with her appearance on the award show. While getting applauded, Blair smiled softly and said into the mic, "I am so, so honoured. Thank you." She went on to announce the last award category of the night, Outstanding Drama Series as Succession took a well-deserved win home. Recently, on September 10, Blair also announced that she was getting ready to participate in the 31st season of Dancing With the Stars with her partner Sasha Farber.
As for her stunning outfit for the night, Blair opted for a black sleeveless gown embellished with bright coloured flower embroidery on one side of the dress. She paired her classy look with huge earrings and her platinum blonde bob.
