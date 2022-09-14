Selma Blair gets teary-eyed after receiving a standing ovation at Emmy Awards 2022

It was a rewarding award show night. On Tuesday, Hollywood banded together at the Microsoft Theatres in Los Angeles to honour the best of Television at the 2022 Emmys. While presenting the last award of the night, Selma Blair got emotional as she received a standing ovation after she got on the stage holding her walking stick in one hand and the award envelope in another.

Wondering why the Legally Blonde actress got applauded for coming on the stage? The reason behind Hollywood's warm welcome to the actress was her battle with multiple sclerosis and her constant vigour to stand strong despite her condition. Blair revealed back in 2018 that she was struggling with MS which impacts the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves of a person. She has been a fighter since her announcement and has done mountains to raise awareness about the disease.