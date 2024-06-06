Selma Blair Turns Heads At Tribeca Film Festival Red Carpet Walking With Her Service Dog Scout

Selma Blair recently showed up at the premiere of Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York in her unique style. She looked stunning as she walked the red carpet with her adorable service dog, Scout. Blair, who has been fighting Multiple Sclerosis (MS) since 2018, often shares how her service dog provides not only physical assistance but also gives her emotional comfort. Read on for further details.

Selma Blair attended the Tribeca Film Festival red carpet with her service dog

Selma Blair recently attended the opening premiere of the upcoming documentary Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge with her service dog Scout, whom she welcomed into her family in December 2021, per reports. The actress walked the red carpet in a beautiful one-shoulder black dress and looked happy as she posed for the pictures with her adorable dog.

In addition, before the screening of the Belgian fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg's doc, Blair was asked to name the woman she looks up to. As per People magazine, she said, "Gosh, I look up to Paulina Porizkova very much. She's a dear friend and beautiful Diane Von Furstenberg, really, because of staying power, always staying classic. There's so many."

The Hellboy actress further added, "There's ones from my childhood I can't help but always be thrilled [about], like Lauren Hutton and Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen." Blair will also serve as a juror at the Tribeca Film Festival for the 2024 Nora Ephron Award.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Legally Blonde Actress Selma Blair Apologises For Alleged Anti-Islamic Remarks: 'I Deeply Regret This'

Selma Blair on her bond with her service dog

After Selma Blair announced that she had been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2018, the actress welcomed her service dog Scout in 2021. She revealed to People magazine how the dog helps her during 'muscle spasms and mobility issues' and his support has allowed her to 'get a lot of independence.'

Blair previously shared an Instagram post featuring a picture of herself with her dog, revealing that Scout "helps me with some personal stumbling blocks and aids in my mobility." She explained that "he is an English red fox lab and is very good at his job."

Selma Blair further noted that she is focusing on her health and is happy to have him, as she is 'building stamina and coordination' with the help of her service dog.