Selpink in Your Area: Selena Gomez teases BLACKPINK collab with a new photo; YG Entertainment drops new poster

Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK collaboration not only has a new poster but it seems like Selena might have just shared a sneak peek of the music video. The song releases on August 28.

We know, BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez announced their collaboration just a few weeks ago. But it would be safe to say that it is one of the most exciting collaborations this year! The Lose You To Love Me hitmaker and YG Entertainment had confirmed that Selena will be joining Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa on a new single. The song is set to release later this month. But before we could stream the song, Selena shared a photo from what appears to be from the music video.

The picture featured a close-up of a truck, presumingly an ice cream truck, with the words "Selpink" written on the nameplate. Why do we think that it's an ice cream truck? That's because of the new poster of the song shared by YG Entertainment. The new poster features a double popsicle on the poster with one side coloured in black and pink while the other featured a black and orange shade. The popsicle sticks featured the band and the solo artist's names on it.

Check out the new poster and picture of the Selena Gomez x BLACKPINK collab below:

Selena and BLACKPINK's collaboration was announced last week with Selena sharing the official poster and revealing she was excited about the project. The title of the song is still a mystery. However, it has been confirmed that the new song arrives on August 28.

The collaboration marks BLACKPINK's second release ahead of their new album, BLACKPINK: The Album, set to release on October 2, 2020. The South Korean girl group has already given a taste of the album with How You Like That. Check out the video below:

Are you excited about the collab? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Credits :Instagram

