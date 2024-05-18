'Send Him To Prison Right Away': Internet Reacts To Diddy Comb's Assault on Cassie Venture Video with Rage

Trigger Warning: The below article includes references to violence and physical abuse

The internet is buzzing with outrage after a shocking video of rapper Sean Diddy Combs allegedly beating his ex-girlfriend, Casie Ventura went viral. For years, Casie, a singer and a model has been in the public eye, for her controversial relationship with Diddy. However, what many didn’t know were the dark events that took place behind closed doors.

For years, Cassie has accused Diddy of abuse, but the release of this video provides the most concrete evidence yet. Let’s see how people are reacting to the video, and how some are demanding his immediate arrest.

The shocking footage

The shocking video was released by CNN which proves Cassie’s claims of abuse by Diddy were absolutely true. The viral video shows Diddy violently attacking Cassie in a hotel lobby. According to reports, the footage was captured by CCTV cameras and shows Diddy wrapped in a towel, approaching Cassie. He is seen throwing her to the ground and kicking her repeatedly.

Diddy can be seen dragging her with the help of her hoody cap. At one point he appears to throw a vase at her. This incident reportedly took place at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles. This brutal assault took place in 2016 and has horrified viewers.

The lawsuit was settled in just one day

In November 2023, Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of years of physical and sexual abuse. The well-known singer claimed that Diddy not only physically hurt her but also forced her to have sex with other men while he filmed it. The lawsuit included details of the 2016 hotel incident shown in the video.

Despite how serious the accusations were, the lawsuit was settled just one day after it was filed. Both Casie and Diddy released statements saying they had come to a friendly agreement. However, after this video went viral, Cassie’s husband Alex Fine spoke out against Diddy on Instagram.

He said we need to protect women and treat them right. “I want my kids and every kid to live in a world that’s safe for women and girls. Hold the women in your life with the utmost regard. Men who hit women aren’t men,” he added in his letter.

After the lawsuit was quickly settled Diddy’s lawyer made it clear that settling the lawsuit did not mean Diddy admitted that he was guilty. However, now with this video out, people are waiting to hear what Diddy’s team will say.

How are the netizens reacting to the video?

Since the video came out people flooded Twitter to show their anger and support for Cassie. One person on X said, “Send him to prison right away.” Another said, “He feels shame enough to make sure the towel doesn't fall off, but not enough shame to not beat a woman. That should tell you everything you need to know about him.” “Why is he not in jail? Fame and money by privilege” wrote someone else.

Many others joined in, demanding that Diddy be arrested and held accountable for what he did.

Impact on Diddy’s career

Following Cassie’s lawsuit, several other individuals came forward with similar accusations against Diddy. These include claims of rape and sex trafficking dating back to the 1990s and 2000s. Some stories of accusations are really scary, like when Diddy reportedly threatened to blow up Kid Cudi’s car while he was dating Cassie.

Then, in March 2024, federal agents raided Diddy’s home in Los Angeles and Miami. They were looking for evidence as part of an investigation into human trafficking. While it’s unclear whether Diddy was directly targeted or not these raids show how serious the accusations against him are.

All the accusations and investigations have really impacted Diddy’s career. Lots of companies and groups don’t want to be connected with him anymore. For example, Diageo, a drink company took his picture off their website after this incident.

