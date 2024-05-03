Netflix is currently in the works for a new series Senna based on the true story of the famous race car driver Ayrton Senna.

It will have eight episodes and be in both English and Portuguese. The main actor playing Senna is Gabriel Leone from Ferrari. Read on to know further in detail.

Senna teaser trailer: Plot and star cast

In the latest released teaser for the show, we see Senna getting ready for a race, his team working on his car, and bits of his life flashing on his helmet during the race. The teaser ends with him winning and the words "This is unbelievable."

The show's tagline says, "Behind every champion, there's a first lap. Gear up: Senna's inspiring journey is about to begin."

Gabriel Leone, who plays Senna, talked about his role and how they used special technology to make the show with Collider in 2023. He thinks Senna is a big deal and hopes the show will help people understand why.

Who was Ayrton Senna in real life?

Ayrton Senna was a famous race car driver from Brazil. He won the championship three times and was known for his skill in driving, especially in wet weather. He started racing when he was very young and won his first race at just 13 years old. Sadly, he died in a crash during a race in 1994, which led to changes in safety rules in race car driving.

Stay tuned for future updates on Senna.

Check out the trailer of Senna below:

It promises to show us the man behind the racing legend. Ayrton Senna's family is also involved in the production, wanting to share his story with the world. Ayrton’s sister, Viviane stated about the show, “It is very special to be able to announce that we will tell the story that only a few people know about him. The Senna family is committed in making this project something totally unique and unprecedented."

