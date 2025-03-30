Sentebale Chairwoman Sophie Chandauka Claims Prince Harry And Former Patrons of his Charity Wanted to Force a ‘Failure’

Prince Harry and his Sentebale charity have been dragged into many issues surrounding disputes between its chairwoman, Dr. Sophie Chandauka, and former patrons as well as trustees.

Talking to Financial Times, the chairwoman claims that the royal personality and his co-founder Prince Seeiso wanted “to force a failure and then come to the rescue," on March 29.

For those unversed, Dr. Sophie Chandauka took on the role in July 2023, while Seeiso resigned as the charity's patron earlier this week.

In her interview, the Zimbabwean corporate finance lawyer also mentioned that the royal exit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has hurt the charity’s ability to secure new donors and recruit staff.

However, a source stated that the charity has been heavily reliant on Prince Harry’s involvement, particularly through events such as the Sentebale Polo Cup. Interestingly, this was the event where Prince Harry’s involvement had attracted many sponsors. The insider also claims that the Duke of Sussex had donated $1.5 million from his memoir Spare.

While Chandauka also accused the charity's board of “misogyny,” misogyny against Black women, and “misogynoir,” the source called her claims to be baseless and potentially defamatory.

In another interview Dr. Sophie Chandauka gave to Sky News, she came forth with claims of “harassment and bullying at scale” following the departure of Harry.

In the interview which will be aired on Sunday, March 30, she claimed, "The only reason I’m here … is because at some point on Tuesday, Prince Harry authorized the release of a damaging piece of news to the outside world without informing me or my country directors.”

While including 540 separate individuals in the Sentebale organizations and also their families, Chandauka reiterated that the abovementioned actions by Prince Harry were harassment and bullying at scale.

It was on March 26 Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso announced that they would be stepping down as patrons of the charity.