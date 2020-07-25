Seo Bok: Park Bo Gum REVEALS the acting advice he received from Goblin star Gong Yoo

Park Bo-gum revealed in a recent interview the acting advice he received from his Seo Bok co-star Gong Yoo which he found very fruitful. Read below to know what the Record of Youth star had to share on the same.

While Park Bo-gum is gearing up to enlist in the navy as a cultural promotional soldier on August 31, 2020, he is also completing his prior work commitments which include the tvN dram Record of Youth (also starring Park So-dam and Byeon Woo-seok) and Wonderland. His upcoming film is Seo Bok, in which the actor plays the first human clone who everyone wants to get their hands on to extract the secret for eternal life. Joining Bo-gum is Gong Yoo, who plays an ex-agent of an intelligence agency who is trying to shield the former's character from the enemies with evil intentions.

In a recent interview with Vogue Korea, via Soompi, the 27-year-old actor revealed the acting advice he got from the Goblin star which helped him in his performance. For Bo-gum, since his character in Seo Bok doesn't have big emotional changes, it was difficult for the actor to act in detail. However, he was able to learn a lot on set while working with Seo Bok's director Lee Yong-ju and well as the 41-year-old actor. "I found that Gong Yoo is very good at immersing himself in the moment. I once asked him for advice on how to act angry. He told me that if you just confidently let out a yell, then that feeling comes to you," Bo-gum revealed.

"There are also times when an actor feels embarrassed about expressing some emotion because even though it’s important to have had the character’s previous emotions built up beforehand, you can’t film everything in order like that. He told me that in times like that, using mind control is important," Bo-gum recalled to Vogue Korea.

