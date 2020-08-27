Seo Ye Ji on It's Okay to Not Be Okay series finale: Felt it convincingly depicted healing of emotional wounds

In a recent interview, Seo Ye-ji shared her honest thoughts about what she felt after watching It's Okay to Not Be Okay series finale as a viewer. Ye-ji played Ku Mun-yeong, a popular children's book author in the tvN drama.

It's been a few weeks since viewers had to bid farewell to It's Okay to Not Be Okay, a series that truly dug deep into mental health, it's after-effects and positive awareness. Starring Kim Soo-hyun as Moon Gang-tae, Seo Ye-ji as Ku Mun-yeong and Oh Jung-se as Moon Sang-tae, fans were left an emotional mess during the series finale of the tvN drama. *SPOILERS* In It's Okay to Not Be Okay Ep 16, The Troublemaker Trio were finally able to come out the clutches of their tragic past and become a family, even going on that road trip which the Moon siblings had dreamed about for the longest time.

So, what did Ye-ji think of It's Okay to Not Be Okay series finale? In a candid interview with Cosmopolitan Korea via Soompi, the 30-year-old actress revealed that she wasn't able to watch the drama when it aired on TV because she was busy filming for the show. However, Ye-ji was finally able to watch the last episode at home recently. On what her honest thoughts about the ending were, Ye-ji revealed, "Rather than monitoring my acting, I watched it from the perspective of a viewer, and I felt like it convincingly depicted the healing of emotional wounds after a long time, which really warmed my heart."

Ye-ji was also asked what message she would send to her 20-year-old self if given the chance. "Don’t let your feelings get hurt. Overcome this. You’re pretty," the Lawless Lawyer star confessed to Cosmopolitan Korea.

