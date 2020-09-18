Seo Ye Jin says It's Okay to Not Be Okay was personally healing: It was difficult but there was happiness too

In a recent interview, Seo Ye-ji spoke candidly about playing a complex, vivacious character like Ku Mun-yeong in It's Okay to Not Be Okay.

It's been a few weeks since we had to bid a bittersweet farewell to the beloved tvN drama It's Okay to Not Be Okay. The series, which spoke about the complexities that come with mental health struggles, was fondly admired for its intriguing storyline and terrific performances. Kim Soo-hyun, Seo Ye-ji and Oh Jung-se were wildly praised for their realistic acting.

Speaking of Ye-ji, in particular, the 30-year-old actress won many hearts with her turn as the vivacious children's book author Ku Mun-yeong. In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar Korea via Allkpop, Ye-ji spoke candidly about playing such a complex character. "For the past few months, I lived as Ko Mun-yeong. Personifying the woman who found a way to heal the scars remaining from her past trauma, I also found a lot of personal healing. It was plenty difficult, but there was plenty of happiness too," the actress confessed.

When Ye-ji was asked her most 'storybook-like moment' in real-life, the actress admitted that she doesn't really know yet. This is because Ye-ji feels that if an event in one's life is a storybook moment, it differs from person to person as to how they perceive it; whether it's something happy, sad or a different emotion altogether.

"But maybe I will experience a moment like that in my life in the future," Ye-ji concluded to Harper's Bazaar Korea.

