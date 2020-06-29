From separation to taking up co parenting duties, Here's all about Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's relation

From romance on sets to engagement, marriage, and separation, all about Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's relation from 2005 to present.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck met each other 20 years ago. The couple tied the knot on June 29, 2005 and were blessed with three kids together. However, not every love story reached the finishing line. Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's relationship went down the rocky road and the couple parted ways in 2018 after 13 years of marriage. While Jennifer Garner has the custody of their three kids, Violet, Samuel Garner, and Seraphina, Ben Affleck makes it a point to spend most of his time with their children and the former couple is happily co-parenting their 3 kids.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner met in Summer 2000 during filming Pearl Harbor when the actress was married to Scott Foley. Two summers later, the two actors found themselves working together again in Daredevil where they fell in love. After making the headlines for their budding romance, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner exchanged engagement rings in April 2005 and got married in June, the same year, in a private ceremony. The couple welcomed three kids together but their happily ever after was not meant to be together.

Rumours about Ben Affleck taking the family's nanny Christine Ouzounian to a charity poker tournament in Las Vegas in 2015 started doing rounds on the internet followed by the announcement of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's split. The couple gave a joint statement calling off their marriage. "After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time. This will be our only comment on this private, family matter. Thank you for understanding," the statement read.

Jennifer and Ben's fans rejoiced when hearsay about the couple's reconciliation started doing rounds. Unnamed sources told People magazine that Affleck and Garner had called off the divorce, although they weren't back together. Another source revealed that they really wanted to work on things and were giving it another try. Ben Affleck dealt the separation calmly. He took therapy for his alcohol addiction and announced, "I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront, I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step. I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery."

On October 5, 2018, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner finalised their divorce. The couple had started living separately 3 years ago but they officially got divorced in 2018. In a recent interview with the New York Times in 2020, Ben Affleck spoke about how his addiction impacted his relationship, sharing that he took to alcohol after facing problems in his marriage with Jennifer Garner. "The biggest regret of my life is this divorce. Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It's just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing. I have certainly done things that I regret but you've got to pick yourself up, learn from it, learn some more, try to move forward," he told the publication.

Ben Affleck is now dating Ana De Armas and has found love in the 32-year-old actress while Jennifer Garner is happily living with her three kids. Ben Affleck recently headed to a family holiday along with his girlfriend Ana De Armas and his three children. The actor had been trying to introduce his lady love to his children since long and he finally got a chance to do so a few months ago when they all went for an evening stroll outside Jennifer Garner's house along with their pet dogs. Even though Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have parted ways now, there seems no bad blood between the two and are happily co-parenting their 3 kids.

