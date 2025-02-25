September 5 OTT Release: Here’s How and Where to Stream the Oscar Nominated Thriller Drama
Oscar-nominated thriller film September 5 is headed towards its digital release on Paramount’s streaming platform. The drama is based on a historical, real-life event.
September 5 will soon be available to stream on Paramount+, as confirmed by the streamer itself. The thriller drama, which is nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the 2025 Oscars, will be released on the digital platform in the U.S. and Canada on February 25.
However, there is no information on the movie’s digital release on international streaming platforms. September 5 spotlights a monumental moment in the history of media that became a turning point for the industry.
Set during the 1972 Munich Summer Olympics, the movie follows a sports broadcasting crew that finds “itself thrust into covering the hostage crisis involving Israeli athletes,” as per the official synopsis. It is based on real-life events and told from the perspective of the ABC Sports crew, who shifted from reporting sports news to covering the hostage situation.
Swiss filmmaker Tim Fehlbaum has directed and co-written the film, which featured John Magaro, Peter Sarsgaard, and Ben Chaplin, among others as leads. A young and ambitious producer, Geoff (Magro) is determined to prove his worth to his boss, the TV executive Roone Arledge.
The story captures the high-tech broadcast resources available at the time juxtaposed against the critical situation that has put several people’s lives at stake. German interpreter Marianne (Leonie Benesch) and his mentor Marvin Bader (Ben Chaplin) also play pivotal roles in the film.
In addition to Magro, Sarsgaard, Chaplin, and Benesch, the feature film also stars Zinedine Soualem, Georgina Rich, Corey Johnson, Marcus Rutherford, Daniel Adeosun, Benjamin Walke,r and Ferdinand Dörfler.
The movie — nominated for Best Motion Picture – Drama at this year’s Golden Globes — has earned critical acclaim and great reviews for its thrilling portrayal of the high-stakes drama.