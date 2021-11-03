Serena & Venus Williams had the sweetest reaction to Will Smith starring in King Richard film

Tennis superstars and sisters Serena and Venus Williams recently opened up about the upcoming movie King Richard movie. For the unversed, the film follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever. While speaking to EW, the sister duo said: “When we heard that Will wanted to do it, it was like, ‘Oh my God this movie is going to be the real deal.’ Whatever film he’s in, it’s the real deal. We got the sense of this is gonna be big, this is gonna be a serious film,” Venus shared.

She added, “I love that it captured the innocence — the innocence we still hang on to, actually. It’s kind of difficult for me to say, ‘Oh, this film shows me.’ Because me is Serena. Me is my sister. And there’s no me without her, and I could have never done what I’ve been able to achieve on the court without her because I was also watching her and learning.”

Serena also chimed in and added: “I feel completely different than Venus. Actually, I feel like the film actually tells her story, in a way that no one can ever really tell what she went through in being the first Black player to really step out there. You see the impact that it has had and all the people that are coming up after myself and Venus. There would be no Serena if there wasn’t a Venus.

Serena added that Venus “was my hero and she still is my hero. She’ll do something and I’m like, ‘I’m doing that too.’ She’s still my hero, she really was able to open the way for me and go through doors. Even though I was right behind her, it’s still if you think about opening the door, [for] the second person it’s a lot easier. Venus is so humble, she doesn’t really take credit for that. She burst open that door and I ran through.”

