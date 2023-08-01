Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian reveal gender of baby No 2 in the coolest way possible; Know all details

Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian have some good news to share with the world. The couple is expecting their second child soon. They had a gender reveal party on Monday, July 31, but the way the parents made the announcement left the guests in splits and later in aw. The duo already share a child together, 5-year-old Olympia.

Serena Williams and Husband Alexis Ohanian's prank gender reveal

The retired tennis player made her preference known as she arrived at the gender reveal party that also doubled as her baby shower, proudly declaring herself "team pink." Her outfit, a pink and white skirt, and top, stylishly showcased her baby bump. In a video of the festivities posted on YouTube, William expressed a bit of nervousness, humorously mentioning that she hadn't prepared a "contingency plan" in case it turned out to be a boy.

The outdoor celebration featured vibrant decorations, including a rainbow-colored balloon arch, with a huge sign reading, "Our Next Great Adventure." Colorful balloon bouquets were displayed on long white sticks, resembling trees, and cozy matching blankets were nicely scattered around the lush grounds for the guests to relax on.

Ohanian decided to add a playful twist to the gender reveal moment, which surprised the 41-year-old, who was unaware of his plans. Instead of the conventional pink or blue cake, he ordered a yellow cake to throw her off. The dad whispered in the video to the camera, "I'm doing this because I want to troll her and Olympia into thinking that this is the reveal of Jelly Bean," which is the cute nickname they have for their baby.

He hoped she would appreciate the humor of his prank, but he also wondered if she might roll her eyes and joke about him giving her a "goddamn cake gender reveal." As the former tennis player cut into the cake, revealing it to be yellow, she smiled and playfully smeared it on a plate.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Julia Roberts, Serena Williams, Idris Elba and others join Gucci's gender equality initiative

The real stylish gender reveal

The actual gender reveal though left everyone in absolute aww, and the soon-to-be dad of 2 made sure to make it extra special. He called on the DJ to set the mood with music and asked everyone to look up at the sky. Soon, drones illuminated the sky, forming the word "Girl!" in a spectacular display. Everyone one of the guests was seen cheering and celebrating. Amidst the cheers and applause, the family of 3 that is about to welcome member number 4, couldn't contain their happiness and were seen shouting and hugging.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, back in May, the tennis champion took to Instagram to announce her second pregnancy. She had shared a series of heartwarming photos with her husband, one of which featured her cradling her baby bump.

ALSO READ: King Richard Review: Will Smith delivers a 'grand slam' performance as Venus & Serena Williams' venturous dad