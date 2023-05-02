Serena Williams and Karlie Kloss make stylish pregnancy reveals at the 2023 MET Gala red carpet

The MET Gala 2023 had its moments of fashion, and it had its moments of pregnancy reveals.

Two queens – Serena Williams and Karlie Kloss made heads turn as they seized the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City tonight to announce their second pregnancies while serving looks. Read on to know more.

Serena Williams is pregnant with her second child

Serena Williams graced the MET Gala 2023 in a stunning black and white Gucci gown. She arrived with her husband Alexis Ohanian, who was also dressed in Gucci. The couple is gearing up to welcome their second child together after Alexis Olympia Ohanian, who was born in 2017.

“There’s three of us here,” Williams told Vogue on their livestream from the event.

“I’m good, I’m feeling good now,” she said. “I can breathe, I can stop–not hiding, but.”

Apart from Williams, Karlie Kloss also announced her pregnancy on the red carpet.

Karlie Kloss announces her second pregnancy at the MET Gala 2023

Karlie Kloss showed up in a black Loewe gown with long sleeves and a yellow print. She accessorized the look with white pearl necklaces and belt. She also wore white pearl and diamond earrings with a diamond cluster ring. The supermodel wore her hair in a sleek ponytail while she kept her makeup minimal with black eyeliner and rosy lips. Karlie smiled and posed for the paparazzi as she flaunted her baby bump.

"This is the first time I'm sharing my news," Karlie said about her pregnancy.

This will be her second child with her husband Joshua Kushner. The couple welcomed their firstborn in March 2021, as they shared an adorable photo of their baby.

