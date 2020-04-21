Serena Williams channels her inner Mariah Carey when asked about Meghan Markle's move to US: Never seen her

Serena Williams was asked about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's move to the US. She hilariously tackled the question.

It is no secret that Serena Williams and Meghan Markle are great friends. The former Duchess of Sussex showed her support to the ace tennis player on several occasions, including Wimbledon 2019. While the duo shares a special bond, Serena has her lips sealed with regard to Meghan's move to the US. For the unversed, Meghan and Prince Harry moved to the US from Canada ahead of the Coronavirus-induced lockdown. The former royal couple has settled with their son Archie in Los Angeles.

Weeks after the shift, Naomi Campbell asked Serena about Meghan's new life post her royal life. However, Serena hilariously shot down the question by channelling Mariah Carey's meme. Serena, along with Venus Williams, appeared on Campbell's 'No Filter' YouTube series where she was asked about "girlfriend, Meghan Markle has moved to America."

Serena responded, "I don't know what you're talking about," Serena said playfully. "I don't know nothing about that. I've never seen her, never heard of her, don't know her," Serena joked before she whistled while Campbell burst into a fit of laughter.

Serena also spoke about Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour helping her with her wedding dress when she married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. "You know she’s a special person, and I absolutely completely adore her. And I love being around her. First of all, she’s like, ‘you’re not getting this without me’ and I’m like ‘OK’. Every single sketch and design we sent to her and she gave great feedback, and I’m like ‘Oh my god you’re so right, that would be really cool and really good’. It was really, really awesome," she recalled.

