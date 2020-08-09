Serena Williams donates 4.25 million masks to schools across the US: I’m grateful to be able to help

Tennis pro Serena Williams just announced via Instagram that she is donating over 4.25 million masks and study materials to schools across the USA. See her post below.

Tennis champion Serena Williams is helping out students to stay safe amidst the ongoing coronavirus health pandemic. The 38-year-old tennis superstar has partnered with Bella + Canvas, the National School Board Association, and Scholastic to help provide over four million face masks to 115,000 underserved schools across the United States.

While sharing the news on Instagram, Serena wrote: “Getting back to school this fall means having #masksforkids to wear.” “I’m teaming up with @bellacanvas, the National School Board Association and @scholasticinc to donate 4.25 million masks to underserved schools and provide educational materials about masks to 54 million students and all 115,00 schools in the United States.” Along with the masks, the program will also be providing educational materials to the schools.

“Through the #MasksForKids program, schools can access affordable masks and educational materials, quickly,” Serena continued. “In addition to donating 4.25 million masks, another mask will be donated for each one purchased by the schools. I’m grateful to be able to help educate our schools about this resource, and to be given the opportunity to serve so many students.”

Recently Serena commented on longtime BFF Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s move to the US amidst separation from the Royal Family. In an interview with supermodel Naomi Campbell for Vogue US, the tennis star was asked about Meghan's new life post her royal battle, to which she responded by saying: "I don't know what you're talking about," Serena said playfully. "I don't know nothing about that. I've never seen her, never heard of her, don't know her," Serena joked before she whistled while Campbell burst into a fit of laughter.

ALSO READ: Serena Williams channels her inner Mariah Carey when asked about Meghan Markle's move to the US: Never seen her

Share your comment ×