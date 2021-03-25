Serena Williams hails Meghan Markle for being the 'epitome of strength' during explosive Oprah interview.

In a latest interview, the international tennis icon opened up about Meghan Markle's strength and resilience over her ordeal that she has faced in the last few years.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's revelations during their chat with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month has made noise across the globe. From racism claims to receiving no support from the royal family during trying times, Meghan and Harry left not just the UK in a state of shock but people across the world. Despite the severe backlash, Meghan's friends stood by her and one of them was Tennis pro Serena Williams.

Meghan's closest friend, Serena penned a heartfelt note for the Duchess of Sussex. And now in a latest interview for Stuart Weitzman's Shine Series, the international tennis icon opened up about Meghan's resilience.

Speaking about how the Suits actress has remained strong during these trying times, Serena said, "Meghan is a great person and I think the epitome of strength, the epitome of confidence, the epitome of just selflessness, and the epitome of everything is just her and everything that she's gone through." The tennis pro was speaking Stuart Weitzman Chief Marketing Officer Behnaz Ghahramani virtually.

She further spoke about the interview and added, "And I know it's not easy, and you can see from the interview that it wasn't easy. But she had so much poise and she still had so much class."

During Meghan and Harry's interview, the couple revealed how the firm failed to provide any help when the Duchess was going through a mental health battle. They also revealed that concerns had risen among the royal family about the skin colour of their son Archie. The royal family issued a statement almost three days of the interview and stated that the matter will be discussed privately as a family.

