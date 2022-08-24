Serena Williams poses with 'dear friend' Meghan Markle after appearing as first guest on Duchess' new podcast

Meghan Markle debuted her new podcast on Spotify titled Archetypes and her first guest was one of her closest friends, Serena Williams. In the podcast episode, the duo discussed the double standard society sets for women who chase their dreams. Following her appearance on the podcast, Williams shared a photo with the Duchess of Sussex on Instagram.

Taking to the photo-sharing platform, Serena dropped a black and white photo of herself and her 4-year-old daughter Olympia with Markle. Sharing the sweet click, the Tennis legend wrote, "I loved talking about so many important topics with my dear friend Meghan as her first guest on #archetypes for @spotify! It’s out now and worth the listen, especially if you’re ambitious."

Williams and Markle have been known to have been close friends and the Tennis player was also among the celebrities who made it to Markle's royal wedding with Prince Harry in 2018. The post shared by Serena received a lot of love from fans as well as her celebrity friends. Paris Hilton cheered for the two amazing ladies as she left a comment on Serena's post that consisted of heart-eye emojis. Also, Karlie Kloss added a series of clap emojis.

In her first episode of the podcast, Markle also spoke about her own experience of dealing with negative comments for being an ambitious woman as she said, "Apparently ambition is a terrible, terrible thing, for a woman that is — according to some. So, since I've felt the negativity behind it, it's really hard to un-feel it. I can't unsee it, either, in the millions of girls and women who make themselves smaller — so much smaller — on a regular basis."

