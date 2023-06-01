Sergio Calderón dies aged 77: What happened to Pirates of The Caribbean and Men in Black star? Find out

Mexican actor Sergio Calderón passed away on May 31, 2023, aged 77. The actor had an impressive six-decade-long career and had been a part of more than 40 Hollywood motion picture films. Continue reading to know what happened to the talented star who managed to make his mark in several notable films and projects in his versatile career.

What happened to Sergio Calderón?

Calderón, who was known for being a part of blockbuster films like Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End and Men in Black died on May 31, 2023, in a Los Angeles hospital due to natural causes. As per Deadline, he was surrounded by his family when he passed away in the morning. Calderón, who had an illustrious career ranging from film to television, made his debut in the 1970 film The Bridge in the Jungle starring John Huston.

Born on July 21, 1945, he moved to Mexico City when he was 10 years old and studied at the Instituto Andrés Soler of the Asociación Nacional de Actores, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Calderón played pirate lord Captain Eduardo Villanueva of the Adriatic Sea in the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise. He posted a picture with leading star Johnny Depp with the caption, "Remembering this moment while shooting #PiratesoftheCaribbean with #JohnnyDepp #JohnnyDepp. I played Capitan Villanueva."

Trip down memory lane with Sergio Calderón

Another picture with Keith Richards, who played the Pirate Lord of Madagascar in the film, was captioned, "If someone tries to take your gun, it better be someone like #KeithRichards a true #Legend!" Sharing a picture from a scene in Men in Black, he said, "25yrs one of the greatest movies I worked in was released: MIB. Thanks to Barry Sonnenfeld 4 this wonderful opportunity & to Rick Baker 4 his work on Mikey’s Head! It's thanks to his extraordinary talent that MIB beat Boogie Nights at the MTV Movie Awards for Best HeadonAStick."

Another behind-the-scenes picture reads, "Mickey holding up my head for hours during the shooting of #MeninBlack with @imWilISmith and #tommyleejohnes." Calderón posted a scene from Men in Black with the caption, "I lost my head a few years ago while shooting this memorable scene with #TommyLeeJones and #WillSmith in #MenInBlack. Great times!" On the personal front, the actor was married to Karen Dakin and has two children Patrick Calderón-Dakin and Johanna Calderón-Dakin.

