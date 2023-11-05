Series that used 'it was all a dream' trope to clean the slate; Details inside

Enemies to lovers, poor to rich, swapped lives, etc. are some tropes that are incredibly famous among the audience. But perhaps one trope that is just as famous, but not for any good reason is the notorious 'it was all a dream'. Many people have rightly called it out for being lazy, and creatively lacking. In fact, a lot of series mentioned here polarized fans like no other. this specific trope is seen as writers of the show trying to ease up their work by not coming up with an actual plot that can take things forward for the series.

Oftentimes 'it was all a dream' storyline, is used to right a wrong committed by the people running the show, it gives them a clean slate to begin without the burdens of their mistakes. Here are 5 series that used this infamous trope.

Lost

Lost went on for 6 seasons between 2004-2010. Throughout the years when it was on the air, fans always expected the unexpected with new twists and turns being thrown their way every season. but the creators of the show really outdid themselves in the finale. For the unversed, the whole of last season was filled with 'flash-sideways,' which basically can be summed up as an alternate version of the timeline, where the characters were living a totally different life than the original story. In the end episode, it was revealed that these flashes were not real but rather a bridge between life and death, like a purgatory, to get some closure before their passing.

Married...with children

Married...with children might be the kindest take on 'it was all a dream' trope. Starring Katey Sagal, and Amanda Bearse, the series' 6th season was all about the two characters going through their pregnancy together in the show. This was because the actresses were pregnant in real life. But unfortunately, Sagal miscarried her baby after the season's shooting was done. Season 7 opened with Sagal's character's husband Al Bundy waking up from his nightmare, turns out the writers had created the plot where the whole 6th season would be nullified as a dream. Later on, it was revealed that the people running the show didn't want to put Katey through the pain of acting with the baby so soon after her tragedy.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Buffy the Vampire Slayer, is one of the most iconic teen shows to have ever aired. The show ran from 1997 to 2003. During season 6, episode 17, Buffy is stung by a demon, which leads her to have these strange visions, where she finds herself in a mental asylum in L.A. The doctor reveals that she's been hallucinating that she is some kind of a hero in her made-up world and that in actuality she has Schizophrenia. This leads her to try to kill everything and everyone that has been attaching her to her imaginary world. In the end, Buffy chooses her friends and returns to her original world, in the end, we see the Dr. telling her parents, that they lost her. It points to the fact that she's actually just hallucinating everything.

Dallas

Dallas was one of the most famous sitcoms, telling the story of two families in Texas going at each other. Things got tricky when the very popular actor, Patrick Duffy, decided to leave the show during the 8th season to pursue other acting jobs. This led to an alarming drop in the ratings, as well as the whole 9th season being a big hot mess. So when Season 10 rolled around, the writers had to figure out a way to get themselves out of this situation. Duffy's reel wife wakes up from her dream, where all the happening of the last episode of season 8, and all of 9, was nothing more than a bad dream. In the now iconic scene, as she wakes up to find her bed empty, she goes into the bathroom and pulls back the curtains to see her husband [Duffy's character] happily taking a shower.

