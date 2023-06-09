Sesame Street X Vans collab: From price to release date, Here's everything to know

Fans are ecstatic with Vans, a well-known sports brand’s collaboration with Sesame Stress, one of the most popular television shows of all time. Sesame Street X Vans latest line includes products for the whole family including children's and adult’s sneakers along with clothing. It also includes creations by Lizzie Armanto. This huge collection will also include custom designs of Vans. Here is everything to know about Sesame Street X Vans collaboration ranging from release date to pricing.

Sesame Street X Vans collab release date and prices

The Sesame Street X Vans collaboration including custom prints will be available for purchase from June 9, 2023. People can buy the products either from Vans retail store or their online store (vans.eu). The prices for Vans x Sesame Street designs vary from around $20 USD to $126 USD.

Vans x Sesame Street designs

The collaboration collection of Vans x Sesame Street promotes a ‘We All Belong’ theme. They emphasized on their shared commitment towards creative experimentation. The designs of the collaboration are inclusive for both the older as well as younger fans. This new collection appeals to both the recollection of the childhood memories as well as adult nostalgia.

This collection includes a sweatshirt combo including the photo from The Sesame Street at the center of the hoodie. The term ‘We All Belong’ is also embedded on the sweatshirts. The collection also includes two mini backpacks with Sesame Street protagonists and checkerboard designs.

The adult collection is led by the Authentic silhouette and is released in Sesame Street’s yellow tones. The other characters such as Oscar the Grouch, Big Bird, Elmo, Ernie, Cookie Monster, and Bert can be seen on the quarter panels. This collection also includes Authentic in Sesame Street Yellow, Sesame Street Knot Tee in White, Sesame Street Tee in True Blue, and Sk8-Hi Zip in Sesame Street Multi.

The Sesame Street X Vans collaboration also includes designs by Lizzie Armanto, renowned skating professional. The skate collection by Lizzie includes Sesame Street characters stitched.

