Seth Meyers CANCELS Late Night Shows for one week as he tests positive for Covid 19

Seth Meyers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be taking a break from his late-night programme. The comedian, 48, announced the news on Twitter on Tuesday, saying that NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers will be cancelled for the remainder of the week before returning remotely on Monday.

"The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!)," Meyers tweeted. "We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!" As per PEOPLE, Meyers, who recorded in the studio on Monday night, virtually interviewed This Is Us stars Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, and Justin Hartley, as well as singer David Byrne.

However, Meyers' positive test comes amid a nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases, owing in part to the highly infectious Omicron variant. Meanwhile, Meyers' colleague late-night show Jimmy Fallon also disclosed on Monday that he just tested positive for COVID-19. The Tonight Show host, 47, revealed his diagnosis in an Instagram post, noting that the positive results came just before Christmas.

"Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid. I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms," he wrote beside a photo that showed him sitting alone inside a testing room wearing a mask. Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman, Whoopi Goldberg, Debra Messing, LL Cool J, and Jessie J are among the other celebrities who have lately tested positive for COVID.

