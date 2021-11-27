Seth Meyers REVEALS he secretly welcomed a baby girl with wife Alexi Ashe: It's a dream come true

Seth Meyers is now a father of three. On Thursday evening, the 47-year-old comedian announced on Late Night with Seth Meyers that he and his wife, Alexi Ashe, quietly had their third child, a girl called Adelaide, in mid-September.

Seth revealed the exciting news during a Thanksgiving segment he does every year, where his sons. Ashe Olson, 5, and Axel Strahl, 3 and dog Frisbee dress up as turkeys and pilgrims. He was joined by his parents, Hillary and Larry Meyers, as well as his brother, Josh Meyers, who served as guests on the show. In the video, Seth's two kids are shown bouncing about on a sofa in their identical turkey costumes, before the two make the big surprise by displaying their little sister in a similar suit. "One, two, three, surprise!" the boys exclaim in the clip before they give their new sibling a kiss on each cheek.

"We had another one, you guys!" Following the playback of the video, Seth shared with a huge grin. He then disclosed that Ashe, 38, had given birth to their latest child "10 weeks ago." Seth turned to his mother and stated it was "only fitting" that she share the baby's name. Hillary then disclosed that it is Adelaide, named after Seth's maternal grandmother.

Meanwhile, as per PEOPLE, Seth and Alexi married in 2013 and had their first child three years later, in 2016. Their second kid was born in 2018. The Saturday Night Live alum said that welcoming a daughter was "a dream come true."

