Seth Rogen and his wife Lauren Rogen don’t want to have children: There are enough kids out there

In a chat with The Howard Stern Show, Seth Rogen opened up about his and his wife’s mutual decision of not having children. Check out the details.

Seth Rogen opened up about not wanting children, a decision he and his wife are psyched about. Lauren and Seth Rogen have been married for ten years and are completely on the same page. They are both content with the fun life they’re living currently and are convinced that they wouldn’t get the same amount of happiness with the responsibility of kids. Seth believes there’s no one's child who’d give him and his wife as much joy as they are getting right now.

In a chat with The Howard Stern Show, Seth opened up about his and his wife’s mutual decision of not having children. He emphasized how he gets time for his hobbies and professional life because of his choice. “How do you do pottery, and write a book, and make all these movies?' The answer is I don’t have kids...I have nothing else to do," Seth told the outlet. According to the actor, the world has enough people and doesn’t need more. “There’s enough kids out there. We need more people? Who looks at the planet right now and thinks ‘You know what we need right now? More people.”

Seth Rogen and his wife gathered from their close acquaintances that kids can be hard on a relationship. Convinced they could overcome it; they merely don’t want to change their current dynamic and aren’t looking to have their minds changed. After being married for over a decade, Seth initially found it hard to admit his desire to not have children. However, he now feels he’s ready to be open about it.

