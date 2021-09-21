Seth Rogen CALLS OUT Emmys for not following COVID safety protocols; Says ‘They lied to us’

While Emmy Awards may have gotten a ton of praise for its execution in the midst of COVID, one celebrity called out the event! Seth Rogen, who took the award stage to announce the first award of the night called the show out for seemingly not abiding by the COVID health and safety regulations as they had promised. After taking the stage, Rogen began: "Let me start by saying, there’s way too many of us in this little room. What are we doing? They said this was outdoors. It's not. They lied to us. We're in a hermetically-sealed tent right now. I would not have come to this. Why is there a roof? It’s more important that we have three chandeliers than that we make sure we don’t kill Eugene Levy tonight. That is what has been decided.”

Taking his joke further, the actor added: "This is insane. I went from wiping my groceries to Paul Bettany sneezing in my face. So, that’s a big week! If anyone’s gonna sneeze in my face, Paul, I want it to be you."

If you didn’t know, last month, the Emmy Awards announced that they'd be moving the show outdoors due to the rise in COVID cases amid the Delta variant. "The Television Academy and CBS have decided to host all ceremonies...on the Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, directly behind the Microsoft Theater," the Television Academy said in a statement via E! News.

Soon after his hilarious monologue at the Emmys, Seth's name began trending on Twitter with fans guessing if the stint was scripted or if it caused backlash behind the scenes.

