Seth Rogen recalls HILARIOUS incident when Paul Rudd gave him a massage at a Las Vegas hotel room

Seth Rogen recently shared a funny incident from the past where his former co-star, Paul Rudd accidentally gave him a massage in a Vegas hotel room. Scroll down to see what actually happened.

Actor Seth Rogen recently shared a hilarious story about Ant-Man star Paul Rudd on Twitter! The 39-year-old actor recently looked back at the time when Paul switched places with a massage therapist to pull a prank on Seth, but it failed and Paul ended up giving Seth a full body massage!

Seth dropped the random story on his Twitter about his 40 Year Old Virgin co-star and fans went berserk about the incident, some couldn’t believe if Seth was joking or not! “Once I was in the spa in a hotel in Vegas getting a massage. When I finished I turned over and to my shock Paul Rudd was massaging me,” Seth shared with his fans. He added that Paul had seen him go in and then “convinced the masseuse to let him take over, thinking I’d notice immediately. I didn’t, and Paul did the entire rest of it.”

Ever since Seth shared this wild incident with fans, Paul has been trending on Twitter and Seth’s original post has garnered a ton of funny comments! In fact, TV actor Jeremy Wein even wrote: “Are we sure this wasn’t a weed induced hallucination Seth?” to which Seth replied: “I’m sure Paul would confirm it.”

One wrote: “Suddenly Paul Rudd turning out to be my masseuse is the thing I want most in the whole world,” while another said: “I feel like this was a cut out scene from 40 year old virgin. ‘You know how you know you’re gay? You let your male friend give you a massage’”

Also Read: Seth Rogen says he has 'no plans' to work with James Franco after sexual misconduct allegations

Share your comment ×