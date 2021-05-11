Seth Rogen recalls his hilarious meeting with Tom Cruise in 2006; Reveals despicable thing he did in his house

Seth Rogen recently revealed what went down when he met Tom Cruise in 2006. Scroll down to hear the hilarious story.

Actor Seth Rogen recently opened up about meeting Tom Cruise in the 2000s and the details of their encounter are intriguing, to say the least. The Interview star, 39, appeared on The Howard Stern Show this week and opened up about meeting Cruise in 2006, right after his daughter Suri’s birth. “There was this very weird period, where he had had his child, but no one had seen his child and there was genuine speculation as to whether the child was real,” Seth said. “I remember meeting this baby, being like, ‘This poor baby doesn’t know she’s like the most talked about person on the planet.’ Which is a lot of pressure.”

Recalling his drive to Tom’s house, Seth told a funny story about how he had to pee while on his way to Cruise’s house. “I was driving up to his house. I had to pee so bad. I was nervous to meet him anyway. I didn’t want to meet him and be like, ‘Hi, nice to meet you. Can I pee? Can I use your bathroom?’” Seth said. “It was going to be an awkward first interaction, so he had this really long snaking driveway leading to his house… I stopped halfway up the driveway, kind of in the woods, above Sunset Boulevard., and I peed in a Snapple bottle in my car. And then I sealed the bottle and left it there.”

“As I was leaving the meeting, I was snaking back down the driveway and, as I was passing the exact spot that I peed in, I noticed a red light in the woods,” Seth said. “And there was a security camera literally pointed exactly at where I was peeing,” he said. Seth joked that Tom can use the tapes as “blackmail” now.

