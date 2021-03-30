Seth Rogen says Emma Watson did NOT storm off This Is The End set; Clarifies past comments with an apology

Seth Rogen took to Twitter to share a note as he set the record straight about Emma Watson storming off the sets of This Is The End.

There have been numerous reports in the past week that claimed Emma Watson 'stormed off' the sets of Seth Rogen's 2013 film, This Is The End. It all began after Rogen's interview with British Vogue suggested that Watson had walked off the film's set after refusing to shoot a scene consisting of Danny McBride playing a cannibal and Channing Tatum as his gimp. Despite Rogen's response suggesting that he was in support of Watson's choice, the rumour that the actress had 'stormed off' was assumed to be true with multiple reports calling her out for being unprofessional.

Taking to Twitter to set the record straight and clarify what actually happened, Rogen shared a note where he apologized to Emma for giving the impression that she was at fault. He wrote, "I want to correct a story that has emerged from a recent interview I gave. It misrepresents what actually happened. Emma Watson did not 'storm off the set' and it's s****y that the perception is that she did."

He further added, "The narrative that she was in some way uncool or unprofessional is complete bulls***." Rogen further clarified that for the scene in question, both had agreed that she would not be a part of it and also concluded by saying that he was "thrilled" to have worked with her and would be happy to do it again if an opportunity comes along.

In his interview with British Vogue, while discussing the controversial scene, Rogen stated that Watson was right to have not been a part of it and also said that it turned out "funnier" the way they decided to shoot it eventually.

