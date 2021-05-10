Seth Rogen says he has 'no plans' to work with James Franco after sexual misconduct allegations

Seth Rogen addressed James Franco's sexual misconduct allegations in a recent interview as he revealed if he will ever work with the actor again.

Seth Rogen and James Franco have worked together on several major projects over the years. The duo are also known to be close friends off-screen and hence, in his recent interview with Sunday Times, The Pineapple Express writer was asked about Franco's sexual misconduct allegations and whether Rogen will continue to work with the actor following them. Commenting on his professional relationship with Franco, Seth maintained that he has "no plans" to work with the actor.

Talking to the Sunday Times, Seth said, "What I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that." Revealing if he will collaborate with James again, Rogen said, "I also look back to that interview in 2018 where I comment that I would keep working with James, and the truth is that I have not and I do not plan to right now."

Seth also addressed how he regrets an SNL joke where he posed as an underage girl and set up a date with Franco. For the uninitiated, James had been accused of sexual misconduct by students at his former acting school. Several complaints were also turned into a lawsuit against him, which has been settled.

Seth also didn't shy away from agreeing that accusations against Franco not only affected their professional relationship but also their friendship. Rogen maintained in the interview that their dynamic has changed compared to how it was before.

