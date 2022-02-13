Seth Rogen thinks people don’t care about the Oscars anymore; Find out why

Seth Rogen doesn't mind if people are disinterested in Hollywood awards. The Pineapple Express star, 39, recently chatted with Insider to promote a Super Bowl commercial in which he appears this year.

He sympathised with non-industry folks who aren't interested in the Academy Awards, the film industry's greatest night of honours, at one point during the chat. The Academy Awards, popularly known as The Oscars, are an annual awards ceremony hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to honour the year's outstanding films. Members of the academy, which has little over 7,000 members, vote on the nominations to choose the winners. The winners are revealed during a yearly broadcast, during which they are presented with an engraved golden trophy and often provide a speech.

The broadcast started in 1929 and has been ongoing ever since. However, the Oscars show has been losing viewers in recent years, with the most recent telecast, the 93rd Academy Awards, having the lowest viewership recorded since 1974, with 10.4 million viewers, as per Screenrant. Seth said as per Screenrant, "To me, maybe people just don't care. I don't care who wins the automobile awards. No other industry expects everyone to care about what awards they shower upon themselves. Maybe people just don't care. Maybe they did for a while and they stopped caring. And why should they?"

Due to the pandemic, the 2021 Oscars were significantly shrunk and confined, but the 2022 Oscars seem to fair much better in terms of releases to pick from, albeit those choices have already created debate.

