Seth Rogen UNVEILS his new silver buzz cut with a 'smouldering' selfie; SEE PIC

Seth Rogen’s sporting a sharp new look. The 39-year-old comedian debuted his new appearance on Instagram on Wednesday, shaving off his trademark bushy beard and mess of curls. "New hair, same smoldering look," Seth wrote in the caption about his rather serious facial expression.

Check here to see his new look:

To say the least, the actor's renowned fans are getting into the "silver fox" mood. Fellow comic Chris Klemens said, "You went from father to daddy there, I said it," while Mark Duplass exclaimed, "Handsome boy!" “Complete transformation,” added actor Lenny Jacobson, while Rogen’s “This Is the End” co-star David Krumholtz quipped, “This is exactly what Paul Bettany wishes he looked like.” However, this isn't the first time Seth has gone through a dramatic change in 2021. In May, the actor stated that for his part in Hulu's upcoming limited series Pam & Tommy, which stars Lily James as Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee, he had no facial hair look.

Meanwhile, as per Page Six,recently, Rogen discussed how the skills he gained from his first comedy class, which he took when he was only 12 years old, had impacted him throughout his career in an interview with NPR. 'Entertainment and comedy comes from conflict...In general, looking towards that feeling rather than "What do you love? What makes you happy? What's going great?" is, for sure, something that I still think about a lot,' he said.

He went on to say that he had a "casual connection" with traditional schooling and that he understood from a young age that he was destined for unconventional success. He recalled: 'no one in my life was like, "This is going to ruin your life if you drop out of high school!" It was very clear by then that I was highly motivated to do other things-just not academic things.'

ALSO READ:Seth Rogen says he has 'no plans' to work with James Franco after sexual misconduct allegations