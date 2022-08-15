Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Riddle and more WWE Superstars wish India on 75th Independence Day

With India celebrating its 75th Independence day, WWE superstars are coming forward to wish the country their warm regards. The day became extra special when WWE superstars from across the world banded together to wish the country a happy independence day on August 15 on the official YouTube channel of the company.

In the 2-minute clip, many major figures from the company like Seth Rollins, Veer Mahan, Jinder Mahal and more gave a shoutout to the country. Apart from those were Drew McIntyre, Riddle, Sangha and Guru Raaj who joined the pact to deliver their heart-warming messages to their fans in the country. WWE is a well-followed show in the country, amassing a huge fan base for its top-rating programmes such as Wrestlemania, WWE RAW and more. The likes of John Cena, The Rock, Triple H and more have had the great fortune of being loved by the majority of the country.

Many Indian pro wrestlers have also taken to the ring of the WWE shows. The biggest name known so far has been The Great Khali. The tall giant started his story with the show when he entered the ring with Mark Henry and The Undertaker. He went on to get involved with the Deadman and continued to score big on the show. He went on to fight against big names like John Cena, Rey Mysterio, Kane, Big Show.

In the clip, the superstars addressed the WWE Universe India as they continued to impart their heartfelt wishes to the country. The biggest delight for the fans was that not only the stars with Indian backgrounds participated in the video but also other superstars like Seth Rollins and Riddle joined in the fun.

Check out the WWE superstars' Independence day wishes below:

