Seth Rollins REACTS to WWE firing employees amidst COVID 19; Is upset by negativity and hostility towards WWE

With WWE firing many WWE employees like Rusev, Kurt Angle, Drake Maverick and Zack Ryder, Seth Rollins hosted an Instagram Live session to address the heartbreaking news while revealing how he is upset by the negativity and hostility towards WWE. Check out Seth's video below.

In what was one of the darkest period in WWE history, the wrestling company released around 20 employees at one go, amidst the coronavirus outbreak! Wrestlers like Rusev, Kurt Angle, Drake Maverick and Zack Ryder were fired as a measure to help compensate for the financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the controversial move will help WWE save USD 4 million monthly along with cash flow improvement of USD 140 million. Amongst the WWE Superstars who candidly addressed WWE's decision while also noting how he was upset by the negativity and hostility towards the wrestling company was Seth Rollins.

"But one thing I am seeing that is a little upsetting to me is all the negativity and the hostility towards WWE. This is a difficult day for everyone, for all of us and I think if ever there was a moment for us to unify, for us to try and band together and keep this business alive the best we know how this is that moment. And I think pointing fingers or say 'You should've done this, you should've done that.' It just doesn't feel like the time or the place for it. I think this is a day for compassion and for empathy and for understanding. And to try to support each other, to pick each other up," Seth shared in his Instagram Live session, via ComicBook.

"And that's for everybody, that's not just for the guys and girls who were let go. But for all of us who are fortunate enough at this moment to still be able to have a position where we can collect a paycheck and support those who love us and those around us, we have to take it upon ourselves to work harder to make sure there's a place for those who again, had it the worst, to come back to," Rollins concluded.

Moreover, when fans started criticising The Monday Night Messiah for his views, the 33-year-old wrestler took to Twitter to clarify, "I very much understand where all the anger & frustration is stemming from & that’s okay. This is an emotional day for all of us & some folks need to vent. For me, it’s been a lot of sadness & contemplation & a desire to unify & rally behind an industry I love."

