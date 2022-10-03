Seth Rollins REVEALS 'no animosity' with Jon Moxley; Remarks on 'great relationship' with The Shield

Seth Rollins, firstly, was all praises for Roman Reigns , current WWE champion, noting how the two have always indulged in "very healthy competition" right from their time as The Shield: "We were all using each other, not helping each other, and I don't mean that in a negative way. We all knew our ultimate goal was to be [at] the top. He [Reigns] is immensely talented at what he does, and he is incredible as champion. ...There's never been a butting of the heads, it's always been smooth sailing between him and I," via Wrestling Inc.

The Shield is one of the greatest factions in WWE that made headlining superstars out of Seth Rollins , Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns. While Rollins and Reigns continue to dominate in WWE, Ambrose - having quit the wrestling company in 2019 - is now a top dog in AEW as Jon Moxley . There's been many a murmurs regarding the current equation shared between the trio and during an appearance on BT Sport's Ariel Helwani Meets, Seth Rollins is revealing it all...

As for Jon Moxley, Seth Rollins confessed that he doesn't talk to the AEW World Champion "as much" given their "opposite schedules" in WWE and AEW, respectively. However, the one common denominator between the two is their adorable baby girls - Rollins and Becky Lynch have a daughter named Roux while Moxley and Renee Paquette have a daughter named Nora - who are close to the same age. Quipping how Jon isn't much of a texter and more of an "in-person cat," Seth recalled popping by his house in Cincinnati to say hi and check up on him. Rollins further added that he does this periodically to see how Moxley is doing, but also because he's close with Paquette, who he always exchanges baby pictures with while revealing what's new with their kids.

Talking about how things are good between himself and his former The Shield mate, Seth Rollins also made it a point to compliment Jon Moxley's successful tenure at AEW: "Yeah, never any animosity. He's great, he's at the top of his game doing his thing over in AEW. So, nothing but the best," via SEScoops. Rollins also mentioned how Moxley was closer to Roman Reigns than him when he was still in WWE, and that the three have always had "a great relationship": "I've never, between the three of us, and I can't speak for any of them, but they were closer than I was with either of those guys as friends off camera. So I assume that they are still chill. I've never heard anything to the contrary, but yeah, I've always had a great relationship with those guys."

We're glad to know that the wrestling trio are friends, in spite of all that occurred between then and now!

