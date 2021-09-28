Seth Rollins REVEALS WWE wanted Dean Ambrose vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 30 by splitting The Shield early

June 2, 2014; For fans of The Shield, this is an unforgettable day because it was during this particular WWE Raw episode that Seth Rollins would do the unthinkable; betray Dean Ambrose [now: Jon Moxley] and Roman Reigns and switch sides to The Authority. While the untimely split was questionable at first, especially since they were the top babyfaces at the time, it eventually helped catapult the three gifted wrestlers to superstardom on solo terms. But did you know WWE had plans to split The Shield way before?

Divulging the original idea surrounding The Shield's split was Seth, during an appearance on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions. "They spring that on us, we're talking hours before it happened. What happened was, they wanted to break us up back in January [2014], maybe December. They wanted to go to Ambrose and Roman and at WrestleMania 30 in New Orleans. I was left out. Maybe a special referee or something. I was like, 'Are you kidding me?' They wanted to break us up and we had just turned the corner into being babyfaces," Rollins recalled, via Fightful.

Seth explained how the WWE Universe ultimately realised that The Shield are "too cool" and they "can't boo them anymore." Hence, the trio wondered what WWE was thinking as they felt they were not ready for the split and had to "have a whole run as babyfaces." There was also "a lot of merch money on the table." Hence, the boys "went to Hunter [Triple H], we talked about it, we ended up hashing it out and worked with The [New Age] Outlaws [Road Dogg and Billy Gunn] and Kane at WrestleMania."

Rollins noted with a laugh how their Wrestlemania 30 match "was a truncated match, a glorified squash." This is because they were placed between Austin, The Rock and Hulk Hogan's 35-minute promo session while Daniel Bryan's iconic WWE World Heavyweight Champion qualification win [resulting in a Triple Threat Match against Randy Orton and Batista as the main event, which he masterfully won] against Triple H took up another 35 minutes.

"You know how it goes, shit falls downhill. We had about 90 seconds and we went out and did our thing. Then, we did two matches with Evolution, no peep of a turn, no peep for a breakup, no one said anything. We wiped the floor with Evolution, it was a clean sweep in the Elimination Match. They pull us into the office and say, 'Tonight is the night,'" Seth concluded.

Given how things turned out in June, we're glad the original idea to break up The Shield never saw the light of the day!

