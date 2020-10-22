Seth Rollins on Roman Reigns' epic heel turn in WWE: Kudos to him for finally taking the bull by the horns

In a recent interview, Seth Rollins was all praises for Roman Reigns' current heel run in WWE while also acknowledging how his The Shield mate is in the best shape of his life.

Roman Reigns is surely raking in some good reviews from his peers for his new mean, gritty Tribal Chief persona ever since his return to WWE. The Universal Champion has already been garnering praises from the likes of his The Shield brother and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, his associate Paul Heyman and even Triple H. Adding another name to this list, we have Reigns' other The Shield mate Seth Rollins who complimented The Big Dog on his recent wrestling transformation.

During a recent appearance in WWE's The Bump, when asked about what he felt regarding Roman's return and current trajectory in WWE, The Monday Night Messiah confessed, "For anyone whose known Roman Reigns for as long as I have, you're going to know this isn't new. Roman had to struggle for a long time to closet this side of him. He is an alpha and he sees himself in this light and in this way. I think he's just got a different lease on the situation."

"You're seeing the true Roman Reigns right now. Obviously, physically, he took his time off seriously. He's in the best shape that he's ever been in. His in-ring performances have followed suit. So, I say kudos to Roman Reigns for finally taking the bull by the horns, instead of riding the bull. To me, I'm all about it. I'm happy to see his success, anywhere he goes and whatever he does," Rollins concluded.

ALSO READ: WWE News: Paul Heyman compares his experience of working with Roman Reigns to Brock Lesnar

What do you think about Roman Reigns' current heel act in WWE? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×