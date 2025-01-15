Severance Cast’s Innovative Promotion Strategy Draws Massive Crowd at Grand Central Station Ahead of Season 2 Release
The cast of Severance amazed fans at Grand Central Station by recreating their iconic Lumon Industries office ahead of Season 2. Here's everything you need to know.
The cast of Severance surprised fans with a unique marketing stunt at Grand Central Station ahead of the show's second season premiere. The acclaimed Apple TV+ series is set to return on Friday, January 17, and the event served as an interactive teaser for the highly anticipated season.
On Tuesday, January 14, Severance stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, and Patricia Arquette appeared in character at the iconic New York City station.
The actors transformed a section of the bustling terminal into their fictional Lumon Industries office. Playing Mark Scout, Helly Riggs, Dylan George, Seth Milchick, and Harmony Cobel, they brought the show's unique premise to life.
Videos shared on social media captured the cast interacting within the enclosed office space. Apple TV+ amplified the buzz by posting photos and videos from the event on Instagram and TikTok.
One fan praised the effort, commenting, "THIS is amazing marketing," while another added, "Top tier marketing. Someone is getting a promotion. No. Not the Severance characters."
Director and executive producer Ben Stiller also attended the event, showing his support for the marketing strategy. The Emmy-winning filmmaker was spotted taking photos and recording videos of the performance.
Fans on social media were thrilled by his involvement. Stiller, known for his creative casting skills, was recently commended by Adam Scott, who told PEOPLE, "One of Ben Stiller's superpowers is casting and finding the right people for roles. He’s really, really good at it."
Severance, created by Dan Erickson, has been a hit since its April 2022 debut. The show’s unique storyline follows employees who undergo 'severance,' a procedure separating their work and personal identities. It earned critical acclaim, receiving 14 nominations at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards and winning for main title design and musical score.
